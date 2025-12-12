Gunfire erupts in Margate neighborhood; BSO deputy hit but protected by vest A shootout between Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and a suspect rocked a Margate neighborhood after deputies tracked the man accused of stealing cash from someone at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. BSO says the suspect fired first, hitting a deputy whose bulletproof vest stopped the round. The suspect was also shot but survived. Surveillance video captured the gunfire, and bullets struck a nearby home in multiple places. Neighbors described the scene as terrifying as SWAT officers moved in and ordered the suspect to surrender.