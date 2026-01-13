Governor DeSantis threatens state takeover of Broward Schools over alleged misspent funds A showdown is unfolding between Broward County Public Schools and the state after Governor Ron DeSantis slammed the district for alleged financial mismanagement—including accusations of misusing taxpayer money and bonuses for top staff. The governor has even suggested a possible state takeover, though local officials push back and vow to address concerns. CBS News Miami’s Joan Murray reports live from Fort Lauderdale with what’s at stake for Broward taxpayers, students, and school leadership.