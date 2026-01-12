Watch CBS News

Governor DeSantis Calls Broward Schools a "disaster," suggests state takeover

Tensions flare in South Florida as Governor Ron DeSantis publicly criticizes Broward County Public Schools, calling the nation's sixth largest district "a disaster" and hinting at a possible state takeover through receivership. The governor's comments come amid reports of financial pressure, declining enrollment, and school closures. Broward school officials are pushing back, touting their back-to-back A-ratings and lack of failing schools. CBS News Miami's Anna McAllister shares both sides of this developing story live from Fort Lauderdale.
