Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers final State of the State address Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivered his eighth and final State of the State address in Tallahassee, kicking off a new legislative session and outlining his priorities for his last year in office. The governor called for eliminating property taxes, redistricting reforms, and new AI regulations to protect Florida jobs, but provided few specifics on how these goals will be achieved. The speech also highlighted ongoing tensions between DeSantis and House Speaker Danny Perez, with notable moments such as skipping a handshake. While Floridians are eager for property tax relief and other reforms, much remains uncertain as lawmakers consider various proposals and the possibility of special sessions. Ultimately, any major changes will require voter approval in November to be added to the state constitution.