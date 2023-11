Game Changers: Dolphins Lose To Chiefs In Germany, Playoff Dreams Crushed? In this week's edition of Game Changers: The Miami Dolphins fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany. Can the Fins still make it to the playoffs despite their setbacks? Plus, the University of Miami is facing off against rival Florida State-- in what's touted to be a heated game. Catch Game Changers at 8pm ET on the CBS Miami app and CBSMiami.com