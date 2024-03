Game Changers: Dolphins 2024 Roster Shake-Ups. Heat On Losing Skid. The Show Turns 1-Years-Old! In this week's edition of Game Changers: See the big shakeups for the Miami Dolphins roster in 2024, as they look to add new talent to the team ahead of the new season. Plus, the Miami Heat are looking to bounce back big and snap their losing streak-- and earn a spot in the playoffs. Finally, Game Changers is celebrating one year of fun, laughs, and memories!