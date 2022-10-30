Watch CBS News

Ft. Myers: One month later

Over the weekend, Ft. Myer’s mayor surveyed some of the recovery areas. Stops on the tour included a FEMA relief site at Beach Baptist Church and the Ft. Myers Fire Department, which was flooded during Hurricane Ian.
