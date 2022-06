Four takeaways from the second day of the Jan. 6 committee hearings On the second day of the House Jan. 6 committee's public hearings, Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said the committee would show that former President Donald Trump lost his reelection campaign, knew he lost and, as a result of his loss, "decided to wage an attack on our democracy, an attack on the American people," which culminated in the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.