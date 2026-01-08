Fort Lauderdale to enforce slow speed rule on Intracoastal next month to curb dangerous wakes Starting next month, boaters will have to slow down along a two-mile stretch of the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale, between Sunrise Boulevard and Oakland Park Boulevard. The new “slow speed minimum wake” rule is designed to improve safety and prevent wakes from bouncing off seawalls, which can turn the area into a “washing machine” of dangerous waves, according to Marco Aguilera, the city’s chief waterways officer.