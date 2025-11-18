Fort Lauderdale airport bomb scare ends safely; suspect identified after evacuation Operations returned to normal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a security scare Tuesday afternoon. Authorities evacuated both levels of Terminal 4 for several hours after a man claimed to have a bomb in his bag. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad secured the bag and found no explosives. The suspect was detained and charged with making a false bomb report. Despite the evacuation, officials said overall airport operations were not affected.