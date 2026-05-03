Florida state senator slams new congressional map This week, the Florida Legislature passed a new Congressional map that was drawn in secret by Gov. Ron DeSantis and announced exclusively on Fox News. In fact, he gave it to Fox before he even gave it to legislators and the map provided by the Governor's office specifically highlighted that the new map was created to potentially send four additional Republicans to Congress from Florida. Democratic state Sen. Lori Berman joins Facing South Florida to discuss.