Florida sheriff’s office enlists otter Splash in underwater search‑and‑rescue missions A Florida sheriff’s department has introduced the nation’s first search‑and‑rescue otter, named Splash, to aid in missing‑person cases. Unlike canine units, Splash can detect human remains underwater by releasing air bubbles that trap scent. Law enforcement officials from across the state watched him demonstrate his skills. Splash has already participated in more than 20 missions, successfully locating four bodies.