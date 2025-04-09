Watch CBS News

Florida Senate unanimously passes Tristin Murphy Act

The bill transforms the way those with mental health issues are detained for most non-violent crimes and was introduced as the direct result of the 2023 CBS News Miami documentary "Warehoused: The Life and Death of Tristin Murphy."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.