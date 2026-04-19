Florida Rep. Luna praises resignations of congressmen facing serious allegations, calls for reckonin Declaring its time "to take out the trash," Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said there needs to be a continued reckoning through the halls of Congress, past the resignations of Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell and Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales. "Look, I think that a lot of these members were by their own admission, guilty of breaking house ethics and our rules we conduct ourselves by," Luna told CBS Miami's Jim DeFede. "I know that there are a lot of accusations, obviously very horrifying accusations. And I think a criminal probe regarding Representative Swalwell, which I will continue to send any information I get to the authorities. But this type of behavior can't be tolerated. I don't think that they're the only ones. As you know, there's an $18 million Congressional slush fund that's been paid out since the 90s. So obviously, there's a huge issue with that here on Capitol Hill. The more we find out about it, the more we're just going to say it's time to take out the trash."