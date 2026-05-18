Florida mother accused of drowning daughter claims COVID-induced insanity A South Florida woman charged with drowning her infant daughter is mounting a rare legal defense, claiming COVID-19 triggered a psychotic episode that left her temporarily insane. Precious Bland, who rejected a plea deal, is hoping this argument leads to her acquittal. CBS News Miami’s Steve Maugeri details new evidence supporting her insanity claim and the expert evaluations that could shape the outcome of her upcoming trial.