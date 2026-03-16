Florida lawmakers respond to Cuba crisis as power returns after blackout As Cuba faces another island-wide blackout and ongoing humanitarian crisis, Florida leaders are speaking out. Congressman Carlos Gimenez called the Cuban government’s new invitation for exiles to invest in the island “an act of desperation,” warning against trusting the regime after repeated property seizures. With the island’s fuel shortages worsening and conditions deteriorating, local officials and activists are voicing concerns about the Cuban government’s latest moves. CBS News Miami’s Anna McAllister reports live from Coral Gables with the latest reactions and updates.