Florida governor candidate arrested for assaulting elderly relatives, threatening police A candidate in the upcoming Florida governor's race was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting two elderly family members and threatening to kill them. Flagler County deputies arrested Czajkowski at his Palm Coast home, where he reportedly hit one relative with a cane, threw a cell phone at another, and brandished a gun. Authorities say he also threatened law enforcement if they responded to the scene. Czajkowski now faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.