A Clearwater officer made a risky rescue to save a struggling sea cow after receiving a call from a woman who reported a manatee in distress.

Florida deputy rescues struggling manatee A Clearwater officer made a risky rescue to save a struggling sea cow after receiving a call from a woman who reported a manatee in distress.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On