Flight cuts looming at Miami International as shutdown strains air traffic control At Miami International Airport, passengers saw only a handful of cancellations Thursday night, but federal officials warn flight cuts are coming to 40 of the nation’s busiest airports, including South Florida. The reductions — tied to the ongoing government shutdown and a shortage of air traffic controllers — will begin with 4% Friday and rise to 10% by November 14. TSA agents, working without pay, report low morale as travelers brace for longer delays and disrupted schedules.