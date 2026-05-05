Federal investigators seek owners of sailboat linked to missing woman in Bahamas Federal investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the owners of a sailboat that may have been moored next to Lynette Hooker’s vessel before she disappeared in the Bahamas last month. Lynette and her husband, Brian Hooker, had been traveling on their boat, Soulmate, when she vanished. Brian reported to authorities that Lynette fell overboard with the boat’s keys, which shut off the engine and forced him to paddle for hours before reaching shore. He was later detained by Bahamian authorities as the investigation continues.