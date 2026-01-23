FBI captures former Olympian accused of running massive drug operation The FBI has captured former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, one of its most‑wanted fugitives, after finding him in Mexico City following a decade on the run. Prosecutors say the Canadian trafficked roughly 60 tons of cocaine a year into the U.S. and Canada and is also accused of orchestrating multiple murders of victims and government witnesses. He is now being held in Central California and is expected to appear in court Monday.