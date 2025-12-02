Family disputes fatal Miami-Dade raid after deputies kill man during child sex abuse investigation Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office released a dramatic video showing tactical units serving a search warrant in a year-long Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Deputies say they were forced to shoot and kill a 21-year-old man after he confronted them armed during the raid. Another man from the home was taken into custody. The family insists deputies made a mistake and shared emotional reactions, saying their lives are “forever changed.”