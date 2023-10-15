Facing South Florida: Israel at War CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede devotes the entire half hour to the war underway in Israel. His first guest is Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, the Consul General of Israel. His children are fighting in the war and he has lost family members. Jim's other guest is Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz, who represents one of the most Jewish districts in the country. In addition to talking about the war, Jim and the congressman discuss the failure by Republicans to pick a House speaker during a crisis. Guests: Maor Elbaz-Starinsky/Consul General of Israel Rep. Jared Moskowitz/(D) Florida 23rd district