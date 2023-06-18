Watch CBS News

Facing South Florida for June 8: Abortion Rights

Jim speaks with Anna Hochkammer, the vice mayor of Pinecrest and the executive director of the Florida Women's Coalition, a bi-partisan group working to pass a constitutional amendment in Florida to protect woman's rights to have an abortion.
