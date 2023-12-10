Facing South Florida for Dec. 10: Florida Condo Owners The week after Facing South Florida devoted an entire half hour to the state’s homeowner association crisis, CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede focuses on the issues with condo boards -- particularly, the new requirement by the state for condo owners to increase funds to make necessary repairs. This became a front and center concern in light of the Surfside building collapse in 2021. Jim talks to State Senator Jennifer Bradley who is sponsoring this year’s reform bill. Guest: State Sen. Jennifer Bradley/(R) 6TH District