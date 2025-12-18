Eliott Rodriguez’s composure anchored the chaotic 2014 "Fangate" debate Eliott Rodriguez’s most memorable political moment came during the 2014 Florida governor’s debate, when both candidates initially refused to take the stage. Live on statewide television, Rodriguez calmly explained the unusual delay as Charlie Crist appeared and Rick Scott stayed offstage, objecting to a small fan placed under Crist’s podium — a standoff later dubbed “Fangate.” Rodriguez maintained composure throughout, turning to fellow moderator Rosemary Goudreau as the situation unfolded.