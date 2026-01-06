Doral businesses feel impact as Nicolás Maduro’s capture ends TPS and families consider returning Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans ended in November following the capture of Nicolás Maduro, and many Venezuelan residents in Doral say they may soon feel safe enough to return home. Local leaders and businesses are already noticing economic effects. Some Venezuelans with TPS have self‑reported leaving, and business owners say they’ve seen fewer customers over the past year as fear and uncertainty grew after the announcement that TPS would end.