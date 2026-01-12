DHS to spend $115 million on drones ahead of World Cup & America’s 250th birthday The Department of Homeland Security has announced a $115 million investment to both deploy and defend against drones as the U.S. prepares for two major summer events—the World Cup and the nation’s 250th birthday celebration. This initiative includes a new DHS office focused on drone technology, aiming to stay ahead of increasingly tech-savvy drug cartels that use drones and cyberattacks for smuggling operations and surveillance of U.S. officials. Discover how DHS is stepping up efforts to protect America’s skies and borders in this crucial year.