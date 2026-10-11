DeSantis declares victory after appeals court strikes Hope Florida grand jury report Striding into a conference room full of cameras on Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis had a big smile on his face. “Hola!” he declared. “Great to be back in Miami.” Based on the Governor’s demeanor, you would have no way of knowing that at that very moment, Hurricane Isaias was barreling toward the Florida Panhandle. In just 36 hours, the category three storm would make landfall, killing at least four people. But hurricane preparations could wait. DeSantis instead decided to fly to Miami and hold a press conference where he could declare victory in the Hope Florida scandal that has not only sullied the final two years of his term but likely cut short whatever political aspirations his wife may have had to succeed him. More