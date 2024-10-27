Watch CBS News

Countdown to Election Day with Jim DeFede

In this special one-hour LIVE edition of Facing South Florida, Jim focuses on Florida’s Senate race, Amendment 4 - known as the abortion amendment, Amendment 3 - known as the marijuana amendment and the race for the next elections supervisor.
