Watch CBS News

Coast Guard offloads cocaine, marijuana at its Miami Beach base

The U.S. Coast Guard announced the offloading of approximately 2,220 pounds of cocaine and 3,320 pounds of marijuana, valued at $20.1 million, Wednesday at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.