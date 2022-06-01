Watch CBS News

Clinics Challenge 15-Week Abortion Limit

Arguing that a 15-week limit on abortions signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis is unconstitutional, abortion clinics from across Florida launched a legal challenge Wednesday that seeks to block the law from taking effect in July.
