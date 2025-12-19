CBS Miami honors Eliott Rodriguez as he signs off after decades in South Florida news Colleagues, friends, and family honored Eliott Rodriguez as he signed off from CBS Miami for the final time, celebrating his decades‑long career in South Florida journalism. The tribute highlighted his roots, his impact in the newsroom, and his pride as a father of six daughters and grandfather of six. Loved ones shared messages of gratitude and excitement as he steps into retirement, looking forward to family time, travel, and life beyond the night shift.