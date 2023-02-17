Watch CBS News

BSO: Man sought in Dania attack on Jewish man

CBS4's Larry Seward reports on how investigators with the Broward County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Thursday to find a man caught on surveillance camera beating a Jewish man last week in Dania Beach.
