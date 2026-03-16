Broward lifeguards now carry Narcan to combat opioid overdoses on local beaches With opioid overdoses on the rise, the Broward Sheriff’s Office has equipped lifeguards in Deerfield, Hallandale, and Dania Beach with Narcan, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses. As part of the Community Paramedic Program, lifeguards are now trained to recognize the signs of an overdose and respond quickly to save lives. Increased cleaning and safety measures remain in place as the county continues to address public health concerns both on land and at sea.