Broward graduation shake‑up stays in place as board cites financial strain The Broward County School Board also debated its controversial graduation plan, which would shift more than 30 high schools to hold ceremonies at three rival campuses to save roughly half a million dollars. Two of the district’s largest and wealthiest schools — Cypress Bay and Marjory Stoneman Douglas — will instead graduate at Hard Rock Live because their class sizes exceed gym capacity. The board briefly considered revisiting the plan, but the effort failed, with opponents citing the district’s severe financial strain.