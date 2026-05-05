Boca woman sues nursing home, claiming she was fired after reporting maggot-infested wounds Registered nurse Noella Joseph is suing Boca Raton Rehabilitation Center, alleging she was fired after raising alarms about unsanitary and unsafe conditions, including a patient’s maggot-infested wounds and infestations of mold, termites, and roaches. Joseph claims management ignored her concerns and prioritized passing inspections over patient welfare. The nursing home says all allegations were reported to authorities and reviewed.