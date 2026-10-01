Big Brother contestant Rome Seymore talks strategy, showmance and who he thinks will win it all Big Brother 28 wraps up tonight after a season filled with scheming, blindsides, and unforgettable moments. It was also a season where South Florida shined. Contestants Dee Valladares, Rome Seymore and finalist Taylor Brown all call this area home. Ahead of his return to Los Angeles for Thursday night’s finale, CBS News Miami caught up with Seymore to talk about the season, his showmance, and who he wants to ses win it all.