As Florida gas prices climb to $4.22, Yung Miami helps drivers fill up for free As Florida’s average gas price jumps to $4.22 a gallon—up nearly 15 cents from last month—drivers are feeling the squeeze at the pump. In response, local star Carissa Brownlee, AKA "Yung Miami," joined Miami Gardens leaders for a community gas giveaway, teaming up with Councilman Reggie Leon and business owner Jason Jimeno. More than 250 drivers received free gas at a Murphy USA station, offering much-needed relief amid rising fuel costs.