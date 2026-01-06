Armed groups tighten control in Venezuela as new leader denounces U.S. actions The Maduro‑aligned government structure in Venezuela remains in place as the former vice president is sworn in to lead the country, denouncing U.S. actions. Armed pro‑government militias are reportedly patrolling streets and targeting people who support the U.S. operation. At the Colombia–Venezuela border, reports describe continued danger from colectivos — paramilitary groups active across the country — just one day after the new interim leader took power.