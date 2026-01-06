After U.S. raid in Venezuela, Cuba calls action “state terrorism” while Florida eyes charges aga Cuba has condemned the U.S. military raid that captured Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, calling it state terrorism and mourning dozens of Cuban personnel killed in the strike — a rare admission of intelligence involvement that escalates diplomatic tensions. At the same time, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signals the state may file its own criminal case against Maduro tied to drug trafficking affecting Florida.