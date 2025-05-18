Watch CBS News

1 woman is dead, at least 1 other injured after gunfire erupts in Lauderhill, police say

Early Sunday morning, Lauderhill police responded to a 911 call in the 1700 block of NW 38th Avenue. Two women were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
