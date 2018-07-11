Marybel Rodriguez CBS Miami

Marybel Rodriguez is the Emmy-nominated co-anchor of CBS4 News This Morning, which airs Monday-Friday from 4:30-7 a.m.

She began her career as a "spokesmodel" on the popular Univision television show "Sabado Gigante," the longest-running entertainment show in history seen in every Spanish-speaking country in the world. After six years with the show, Marybel was lured away to become a feature and entertainment reporter for WPLG. Her desire to cover hard news stories persuaded her to make the switch to CBS4 a few months later.

Marybel is pleased to volunteer her time with the Hispanic community. She was the Hispanic Spokesperson for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). In 2008, Florida International University named her Outstanding Alumni of the Year. In 2010, Marybel was inducted by the Miami Dade College Foundation into the Alumni Hall of Fame under the Journalism category. In 2016, she received the "Journalist of the Year" Award from the Latin American Business Association (LABA). In addition, Marybel has received numerous other awards that attest to her professionalism and dedication to news. These honors reflect the way Marybel's warm and engaging personality connects with South Florida viewers.

Born and raised in Miami to Cuban parents, Marybel has not forgotten her roots or the importance of her culture. A graduate of Florida International University, she holds a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism. Nevertheless, Marybel's greatest accomplishment is being a mother and wife. She loves spending time with her husband and their three sons.

Contact Marybel Rodriguez: E-Mail | Twitter | Facebook