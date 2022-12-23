Watch CBS News
Zoo Miami's "Rita" underwent partial amputation of wing

Zoo Miami's "Rita" underwent partial amputation of wing
MIAMI - Rita the bald eagle will soar no more.

Miami's famed eagle Rita, who went missing for a couple of days before turning up injured, underwent another surgery to partially amputate her wing.

Zoo Miami said despite her improving condition, Rita recently started showing signs of infection in that wing and a loss of circulation.

Due to the surgery, Rita will not be released back into the wild but will live the rest of her life under close human care and become the zoo's ambassador for her species.

Zoo Miami's Ron Magill said though eagles generally mate for life, if one dies or is permanently separated from the other, the remaining one will often find another mate. In fact, "Ron," Rita's original mate, has already been seen with more than one female at the nest site so he may not be single for long.

