Zoo Miami mourns loss of 17-year-old lion Jabari

Zoo Miami is grieving the loss of one of its lions that had to be euthanized Friday after worsening health conditions, according to zoo officials.

Jabari, a 17-year-old male lion, was known for leading a pride and fathering cubs.

For several years, Jabari suffered from chronic arthritis, primarily in his upper spine, which restricted his mobility and comfort, officials said.

Despite extensive treatments to manage pain and maintain his quality of life, the lion's condition deteriorated recently, leaving euthanasia as the only humane option.

Officials said that at nearly 18, Jabari surpassed the typical lifespan of a male lion in the wild, which rarely exceeds 12 years.

Jabari arrived at Zoo Miami in November 2008 from the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin, alongside his brother, Kwame.