Viewers of "The Young and the Restless" can watch Wednesday's episode on WBFS CW Miami 33 as CBS Miami continues its coverage of the flooding emergency affecting South Florida.

The daytime soap opera, which typically airs from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., will be broadcast on CW Miami 33 instead of CBS Miami this Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The programming change allows CBS Miami to continue providing live updates on the severe weather, flooding and its impact across the region.

Viewers can tune in to WBFS CW Miami 33 at 12:30 p.m. to watch "The Young and the Restless" at its regularly scheduled time.