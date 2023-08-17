You can stay in Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' California beach house on Airbnb for free

MIAMI -- If you're in desperate need of some R&R, then Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis might just have the answer.

The celebrity couple are listing their Santa Barbara County beach house with its views of the ocean and the Santa Ynez mountains on Airbnb for one night only, offering up to four guests an "unforgettable summer stay" for free.

Kutcher told Kunis his "really dumb idea" in an Instagram video recorded outside their beach house, persuading his wife that they "should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach."

After Kunis agrees that people would enjoy the experience, Kutcher cuts in, saying: "OK, so we're doing it."

A shocked Kunis replies, "What?" before her husband says, "Great," and ends the video.

Bookings for the guesthouse opened at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Wednesday for a one-night stay on Saturday. Guests will be greeted by the couple and "leave like we're old buds," Kutcher added in his Instagram caption.

"Ashton and Mila's Oceanfront Oasis," as it is dubbed on Airbnb, features light, airy rooms, a hot tub, a large deck and is surrounded by trees.

While there, guests can go for a hike on nearby trails, "enjoy a cup of coffee on the beach" and "soak in those summer rays," all without worrying about meals or snacks which will be provided.

Guests must have an active Airbnb profile with a good track record, be able to provide a government-issued ID, and let their Hollywood hosts know "if there are any allergies or dietary restrictions we should keep in mind."

Kutcher and Kunis are following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow, who said earlier this month that she is listing her California guesthouse on Airbnb for one night only.

The one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse at her home in Montecito opened for booking earlier this week for an overnight stay on September 9, for up to two guests.