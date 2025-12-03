Wynwood artist heartbroken after vandals destroy his iconic street art

As hundreds of thousands of people flock to South Florida for Art Week, one local artist says his heart is broken after vandals tore apart artwork he spent years creating.

Michael Addis, 73, is a fixture in the Wynwood community. His colorful "faces" have become a signature sight on light poles and trees throughout the neighborhood.

"I found an art that can keep my mind straight," Addis said.

For nearly two decades, Addis lived homeless on the streets of Miami, battling a crack cocaine addiction. He credits art for his sobriety – and for saving his life.

"I invested a lot of money and a lot of time – time and ten years worth of time – well over a couple thousand dollars," he said.

Artwork ripped apart

Over the weekend, Addis says someone ripped apart his artwork on at least three poles and trees along Northwest Second Avenue, leaving behind only remnants.

"It makes me feel empty, it makes me feel terrible," Addis said.

Community outraged

Friends and local businesses say they can't understand why anyone would destroy Addis' art.

"This guy is a legend in the neighborhood," said Skam Dust, a friend. "Now I'm seeing this, and I'm even trying to figure out why would this happen?"

ToeJam, a Wynwood business, features Addis' art inside and outside its building.

"When they go ahead and have his artwork on one of the poles and some New Yorker comes in town, or some other business comes down here, and they take his artwork off the walls – this is what Wynwood was! This is what Wynwood is! It's disrespectful," said owner Judd Allison.

A message to the vandal

Addis had one emotional plea for the person responsible.

"Please – just leave me and my art alone," he said through tears.

Wynwood Walls told CBS News Miami they have video of the man ripping down the artwork. Addis says he plans to keep creating and putting his faces back up.