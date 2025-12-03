Wynwood artist devastated after vandals destroy iconic street art during Art Week As crowds arrive in South Florida for Art Week, longtime Wynwood artist Michael Addis says he is devastated after vandals ripped apart his well‑known “Wynwood Faces” street art. Addis, 73, has spent years creating the colorful pieces that line the neighborhood, investing thousands of dollars and countless hours. Once homeless, he says art gave him stability and purpose. Community members now question why his work was targeted and call for stronger protections for local art.