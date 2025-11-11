WWII veteran Frank Orilio celebrates 103rd birthday on Veterans Day in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE – For WWII veteran Frank Orilio, Veterans Day is about more than honoring his service. He also celebrated a rare milestone.

"This is quite a thing, I cant believe that I'm getting all these accolades, I didn't expect this at all," Orilio said.

On Tuesday he turned 103 years old. He celebrated alongside fellow veterans who received free lunch at Mission BBQ on Commercial Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, where the restaurant hosted a special event in his honor.

Recalling wartime service

Speaking to CBS News Miami, he recalled his time in the war.

"I was in the mortar platoon you fire those missiles out there you don't know," Orilio said. "All I do is I remember the good times I had in the service."

City honors veterans downtown

In downtown Fort Lauderdale on the Riverwalk, the city honored veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

"Its' just a small token of our appreciation this is something we should do every day thanking our veterans their families," said Mayor Dean Trantalis.

"Every day is veterans day, that's what it means to mean," said Curtis Walker.

Family tradition of service

Walker is an Army veteran. He followed in the footsteps of his father.

"My dad was in Korea, and I'm from a long line of soldiers," Walker said.

Shaped by service and sacrifice

As the veterans were thanked for defending the country's freedom, many said their service shaped who they are today.

"I said out loud if I get out of this alive I'm never going to worry about a thing the rest of my life," Orilio said.

Secret to long life

Orilio said that's his secret to the fountain of youth.

"Stay in good health, don't worry because it doesn't do you any good, none. Think positive and you'll have a good life and eat correctly," Orilio said.